Pakistan

Bilawal urges India to end ‘excuses’, resume dialogue with Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 10:07pm

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday urged India to move beyond what he termed “repetitive excuses” and engage in meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to address long-standing bilateral issues.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington following a series of meetings with US lawmakers, policy experts and think tanks, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman criticized New Delhi’s reluctance to resume talks, saying it was counterproductive to regional peace.

“India continues to evade efforts for dialogue and investigations.

The excuses vary, be it civil-military dynamics, geopolitics, or blanket narratives linking Muslims with terrorism, but they all serve the same purpose: avoidance,“ Bilawal said.

Bilawal Bhutto warns of escalating water disputes with India, calls for diplomatic engagement

“It’s not sustainable for two nuclear-armed neighbours with such low conflict thresholds to lack any structured dispute resolution mechanism.”

The former foreign minister is part of a high-level Pakistani delegation currently visiting key Western capitals as part of a diplomatic outreach initiative aimed at presenting Islamabad’s stance on recent tensions with India.

The delegation, which includes senior political figures and former diplomats, will also visit London and Brussels in the coming days.

Alongside Bilawal, the group includes former foreign ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt, as well as seasoned diplomats Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership are united in their stance against terrorism, and that dialogue with India is essential for regional stability.

He reiterated Islamabad’s openness to talks at both political and military levels.

“If India truly seeks peace, it must be willing to engage, whether through direct talks or through mediation by international stakeholders,” he said.

“Unfortunately, New Delhi has rejected all options, be it engagement through the UN, third-party mediation, or bilateral diplomacy.”

He further stressed that reversing decisions that have escalated tensions would be a constructive step forward.

“It is in everyone’s interest, including India’s, to revisit policies that have only led to a diplomatic freeze and increased hostility.”

The Pakistani delegation’s engagement in Washington is seen as part of a broader attempt to counter India’s expanding diplomatic footprint and narrative, particularly in Western capitals.

