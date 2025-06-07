AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says it obtained sensitive Israeli nuclear documents

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2025 09:28pm

DUBAI: Iranian intelligence agencies have obtained a large trove of sensitive Israeli documents, some related to the nuclear plans and facilities of Tehran’s arch enemy, Iran’s state media reported on Saturday.

There was no immediate official comment from Israel and it was not clear whether the report was linked to a reported hacking of an Israeli nuclear research centre last year that Tehran is choosing to divulge now amid heightened tensions over its nuclear programme.

“Although the operation to obtain the documents was carried out some time ago, the sheer volume of materials and the need to transport them safely into Iran necessitated a news blackout to ensure they reached the designated protected locations,” state-run PressTV reported, quoting unnamed sources.

“(Sources familiar with the matter) also noted that the abundance of documents is so vast that reviewing them, along with viewing images and videos, has consumed a significant amount of time,” PressTV added, without giving details of the documents.

Iran has right to ‘legitimate defence’, FM Araghchi says after Israel strikes

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli agents had seized a huge “archive” of Iranian documents showing Tehran had done more nuclear work than previously known.

U.S President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with bombing if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme. But Trump in April reportedly blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favour of negotiating a deal with Tehran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that abandoning uranium enrichment was “100%” against the country’s interests, rejecting a central U.S. demand in talks to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Israel Iran nuclear documents

Comments

200 characters

Iran says it obtained sensitive Israeli nuclear documents

Bilawal urges India to end ‘excuses’, resume dialogue with Pakistan

Power tariff hike: govt reaches ‘understanding’ with IMF

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Adha

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at LoC, reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmir cause

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to President Zardari, discusses national matters

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Six of a family killed in cylinder blast in Mardan

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Read more stories