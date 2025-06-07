Six of a family killed in cylinder blast in Mardan

A blast rocked Irum Colony in Mardan district when a gas cylinder explosion caused the roof of a two-storey house to collapse, killing six members of the same family and injuring two others.

Police said Saturday that powerful blast occurred around midnight on Friday, flattening the upper structure of the residential building and burying the occupants under the debris.

Upon receiving the alert, Rescue 1122 teams, police and people rushed to the scene and began a search and recovery operation.

Officials confirmed that eight individuals were pulled out from the rubble, including six deceased and two injured.

All victims were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the injured are currently receiving medical treatment.

“All six people who lost their lives belonged to the same family,” a rescue spokesperson said, adding that the explosion was likely triggered by a gas leak accumulating in the house overnight.