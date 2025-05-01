AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Cylinder blast claims five lives in Lahore

NNI Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: At least five people were killed and five others were injured in a cylinder blast in Lahore Rescue 1122 said Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the powerful explosion took place in a residential-cum-commercial area near the filling station at Azadi Chowk.

The blast sparked a fire that quickly engulfed the premises, causing extensive damage and panic in the neighbourhood.

Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly to the emergency, extinguishing the fire and rushing the injured to a nearby hospital.

The condition of several victims is said to be critical.

The rescue team confirmed that ten people were directly affected by the incident, with five confirmed dead and five others receiving emergency medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Initial findings suggest the blast was triggered by a gas leak inside the shop, which housed flammable materials.

Earlier, a man killed, and six persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in Mithadar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicles and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.

Local people, Edhi ambulance and volunteers rushed to the spot and initiated relief activities. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid.

