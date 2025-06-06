AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Tech shares drive Hong Kong, China stocks higher

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong and China stocks rose on Thursday, led by tech and artificial intelligence shares, as analysts said Hong Kong-listed tech firms remain under-represented in global AI investment portfolios.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both ended 0.2% higher. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added 1.1%.

Huatai analysts pegged Hong Kong’s equity market as a strategic asset for global investors seeking to diversify their portfolio and a potential hedge against US dollar volatility.

Technology is a central investment theme, they said, adding Hong Kong remains under-allocated.

“As future gains in global productivity are expected to hinge on advances in artificial intelligence, the companies best positioned to lead this race are largely concentrated in the US and Hong Kong.”

Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong gained 1.9%, tracking the overnight rise in Chinese ADRs listed in New York, while the onshore shares climbed 2.3%.

China’s CSI Internet Finance Index jumped 2.3% as investors shifted focus to fintech opportunities after Hong Kong passed a stablecoin bill last month.

China’s services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in May, with new orders growing more quickly than in April, though new export orders declined due to uncertainty stemming from US tariffs, a private sector survey showed.

The CSI Rare Earth Index rose 0.8%, after a group representing auto suppliers in the US called for immediate action to address China’s restricted exports of rare earths, minerals and magnets, warning the issue could quickly disrupt auto parts production.

