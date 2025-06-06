AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Markets Print 2025-06-06

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 05, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 05, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                121,641.00
High:                     122,281.58
Low:                       121,517.9
Net Change:                   157.87
Volume (000):                407,565
Value (000):              16,426,682
Makt Cap (000)         3,637,673,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,015.36
NET CH                     (-) 69.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,242.24
NET CH                     (-) 72.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 36,217.98
NET CH                    (-) 253.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,454.69
NET CH                    (+) 291.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,542.23
NET CH                     (-) 68.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,002.81
NET CH                     (+) 34.17
------------------------------------
As on:                  05-JUNE-2025
====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

