BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 05, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 121,641.00
High: 122,281.58
Low: 121,517.9
Net Change: 157.87
Volume (000): 407,565
Value (000): 16,426,682
Makt Cap (000) 3,637,673,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,015.36
NET CH (-) 69.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,242.24
NET CH (-) 72.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,217.98
NET CH (-) 253.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,454.69
NET CH (+) 291.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,542.23
NET CH (-) 68.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,002.81
NET CH (+) 34.17
------------------------------------
As on: 05-JUNE-2025
====================================
