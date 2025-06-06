KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 05, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 121,641.00 High: 122,281.58 Low: 121,517.9 Net Change: 157.87 Volume (000): 407,565 Value (000): 16,426,682 Makt Cap (000) 3,637,673,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,015.36 NET CH (-) 69.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,242.24 NET CH (-) 72.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,217.98 NET CH (-) 253.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,454.69 NET CH (+) 291.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,542.23 NET CH (-) 68.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,002.81 NET CH (+) 34.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-JUNE-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025