Markets

Gold price per tola surges Rs4,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jun, 2025 04:55pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,400 after a surge of Rs4,300 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,270 after it gained Rs3,687, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs354,100.

The international rate of gold also gained on Thursday. The rate was at $3,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $43, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs159 to settle at Rs3,745.

