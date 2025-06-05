Gold price per tola surges Rs4,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,400 after a surge of Rs4,300 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,270 after it gained Rs3,687, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs354,100.

The international rate of gold also gained on Thursday. The rate was at $3,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $43, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs159 to settle at Rs3,745.