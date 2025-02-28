AIRLINK 186.52 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.99%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FCCL 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.76%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
HUBC 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.27%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.95%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (4.24%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.82%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.84%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PPL 173.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1%)
PRL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.76%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.26%)
SEARL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.42 (-6.8%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SSGC 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-9.47%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,863 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,593 Decreased By -214.9 (-0.6%)
KSE100 113,297 Decreased By -487.2 (-0.43%)
KSE30 35,201 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.52%)
Life & Style

What to watch this March: ‘The Residence’, ‘Running Point’

BR Life & Style Published 28 Feb, 2025 04:11pm

As we look forward to the holy month of Ramadan to begin, there are a slate of news films and shows coming to the small screen, as a prelude to summer blockbuster season.

The Oscars will take place this weekend, and Shonda Rhimes is back with a new political thriller on Netflix, where Kate Hudson will also be seen in a new basketball series. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman returns to the small screen with a new thriller on Prime Video.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar:

‘The Academy Awards’: ABC, Hulu

The 97th Academy Awards will debut on March 2, with contenders such as Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Timothee Chalamet all in the running for the golden statuettes.

This year, the show will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien and films such as ‘Conclave’, ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Brutalist’ are all among those competing for Best Picture this year.

‘The Residence’: Netflix

Shonda Rhimes is back with a political mystery drama and a talented cast — including Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, based on the novel ‘The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House’.

The story follows a scandalous murder at the White House state dinner with 157 people in attendance and an ensuing investigation into what happened and the fallout it will cause.

The series is set to debut on March 20

‘American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden’: Netflix

For those looking to relive the horror of September 11 and the aftermath, there is a new documentary set to debut next month.

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, the story traces the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

The series will debut on March 10.

‘Running Point’: Netflix

This new comedy from ace producer Mindy Kaling follows the story of Isla Gordon who is put in charge of her family’s basketball team – and all the player, staff and sponsor drama that entails.

The series is streaming now on Netflix.

‘Be Happy’: Amazon Prime Video

This new Prime Video original is set to premiere worldwide on March 14, inviting viewers into the inspiring journey of a single father (Abhishek Bachchan) and his daughter (Inayat Verma).

‘Holland’: Amazon Prime Video

Nicole Kidman will be seen in a new thriller, where she plays a small-town teacher and homemaker who uncovers a dark secret and finds out her life isn’t so picture-perfect after all.

The film will begin streaming on March 27.

‘The Leopard’: Netflix

This period drama takes us into the lives of the fading aristocratic family in the 1860’s.

Set in Sicily, a prince grapples with the collision between his family’s ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

Also read:

