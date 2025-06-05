AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.17 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:43pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the local currency settles at 282.17, a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 282.22.

Internationally, the US dollar softened on Thursday, stuck near six-week lows after weak US economic data revived fears of slow growth and high inflation, while the euro was steady ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the European Central Bank.

The soft data, which showed US services sector contracted for the first time in nearly a year in May and an easing labour market, led to a rally in Treasuries, with the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note hovering at four-week lows.

The dollar was a tad lower against the yen at 142.80, while the euro stood at $1.1424, not far from the six-week high it touched at the start of the week. Sterling last fetched $1.3557.

Markets have been rattled since US President Donald Trump announced a slate of tariffs on countries around the globe on April 2, only to pause some and declare new ones, leading investors to look for alternatives to US assets.

The dollar weakness has been the story of the year, with foreign exchange strategists surveyed by Reuters expecting further declines on mounting concerns about the US federal deficit and debt.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, was at 98.749 and has dropped about 9% this year, poised for its weakest yearly performance since 2017.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Thursday after a build in US gasoline and diesel inventories and cuts to Saudi Arabia’s July prices for Asian crude buyers, with global economic uncertainty also weighing on prices.

Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.72 a barrel at 0500 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 24 cents, or 0.4%, dropping to $62.61 a barrel.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 282.17

OFFER                      Rs 282.37

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and 2 paise for selling against USD, closing at 282.34 and 284.40, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 85 paise for buying and 89 paise for selling, closing at 320.95 and 324.67, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 76.64 and 77.45, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and 1 paisa for selling, closing at 74.80 and 75.61, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 282.34

OFFER                      Rs 284.40

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates oil price Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee gains against US dollar

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories