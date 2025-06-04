AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.22 against greenback
Recorder Report Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 09:34pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local currency settles at 282.22, a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 282.12.

Internationally, the US dollar drifted lower on Wednesday as the market looked ahead to US employment data for immediate trading cues, while waiting on developments in President Donald Trump’s tariff negotiations with key trading partners including China.

The Trump administration has given a Wednesday deadline for countries to submit their best offers on trade, the same day a doubling of duties to 50% on imported steel and aluminium comes into effect.

Trump is also tipped by the White House to have a call this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the two sides accused each other of violating the terms of an agreement last month to roll back some tariffs.

In the meantime, macroeconomic indicators have returned as a driver of the US currency this week, even if trade frictions remain centre stage.

The US dollar slumped 0.8% against major peers on Monday following a contraction in manufacturing, only to rebound by almost the same amount overnight after a surprise increase in US job openings.

Early on Wednesday, the dollar was down 0.09% at 143.82 yen and the euro was up 0.13% at $1.1385.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against those two peers and four other counterparts, was flat at 99.159.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady on Wednesday as concerns around the OPEC+ groups next output increase were offset by Canadian supply pressures due to wildfires there, while global trade tensions continue to linger.

Brent crude futures inched 18 cents lower, or down around 0.3%, at $65.45 a barrel by 0905 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was 19 cents lower, also down 0.3%, at $63.22 a barrel.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 282.22

OFFER                      Rs 282.42

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 12 paise for buying and gained 2 paise for selling against USD, closing at 282.31 and 284.38, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 42 paise for buying and 69 paise for selling, closing at 320.10 and 323.78, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 3 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 76.63 and 77.45, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and gained 2 paise for selling, closing at 74.78 and 75.60, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 282.31

OFFER                      Rs 284.38

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories