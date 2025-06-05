AIRLINK 158.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.57%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
OGDC 210.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.47%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.36 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (9.13%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.57%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
SEARL 91.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.28%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 87.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 122,182 Increased By 383.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 36,999 Increased By 15.5 (0.04%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-05

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:43am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has urged consultation to deal with the net metering which has now reached 2500 MW and has serious impact on the grid.

On Wednesday a consultative meeting was held at the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) regarding the transition from net metering to net billing and was attended by experts from the solar industry, representatives from relevant government institutions, provincial governments, and other stakeholders.

While thanking all participants, the Federal Minister for Energy clarified that the government is not abolishing net metering, but is considering transforming its current framework into a more effective, transparent, and sustainable model. He averred that he himself had played a key role in introducing net metering back in 2017-18, when the system was still in its early stages.

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

Now that the scope of net metering has significantly expanded, it is having serious impacts on the national grid, which needs to be addressed in a timely manner.

He emphasized that the government does not intend to harm any consumers or businesses, and that all decisions are being made in the national interest and with long-term energy sustainability in mind.

He further clarified that the government is not demanding that net metering users sell electricity at the lowest possible rates. If there is any mention of unit purchases, discussions are ongoing about linking them to an energy purchase price, allowing the system to automatically adjust with fluctuations in rates. All such proposals are currently under consideration.

He also highlighted that if net metering users have a payback period of around three years or less, it is considered a viable investment timeframe. If a user consumes 40% of their generated electricity, a three-year return on investment is an acceptable commercial model. These reforms are not meant to discourage, but rather to transition toward a better, more balanced, and sustainable system.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister presented a comprehensive outline of ongoing energy reforms in the country. He stated that the government has terminated 9,000 MW worth of expensive and unnecessary projects that were burdening the electricity system.

Additionally, by imposing a levy on captive power users, they were brought back to the grid, resulting in increased electricity demand. Since June 2024, cross-subsidy worth PKR 174 billion has been provided to industry, leading to up to 31% reduction in industrial electricity rates and a significant increase in consumption.

He added that electricity tariffs for various consumers have decreased by 14% to 18%, which is evidence that government reforms are having a practical impact. Moreover, the government renegotiated contracts with large Independent Power Producers (IPPs), leading to a notable reduction in rates, and excluded unnecessary projects from long-term energy planning.

The Federal Minister also stated that the government currently has 7,000 MW of surplus electricity, which can be supplied to the industrial and agricultural sectors at 7 to 7.5 cents per unit without any subsidies. The government has been consulting with the IMF for six months for approval of this scheme, despite no direct financial pressure. The goal is to balance electricity supply and demand, thereby strengthening the system and benefiting consumers.

He also stressed that improving the grid is among the government’s top priorities. Modern and efficient solutions are being developed for both integrated and off-grid systems.

The Minister reaffirmed that all reforms are being carried out under an integrated strategy, and no decisions are being made hastily or on a temporary basis. “This is the time to modernize our energy system,” he said. There will be positive progress on the suggestions provided by stakeholders, ensuring the process becomes more effective, comprehensive, and in everyone’s best interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs electricity Minister for Energy power sector National Grid PPIB net metering Awais Leghari

Comments

200 characters

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Oil slips on US stockpile build, Saudi Arabia price cuts

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Read more stories