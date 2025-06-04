Pakistan, US explore strategic alignment on crypto, blockchain in White House meeting

Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto & Blockchain and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), held a key meeting with the Executive Director of US President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, Robert ‘Bo’ Hines at the White House to discuss strategic alignment on digital assets, Bitcoin integration, and the future of decentralized infrastructure.

Bo Hines serves as the Executive Director of the US President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets at the White House, where he leads national policy development on digital asset innovation, regulation, and emerging financial technologies, read a press statement on Wednesday.

Appointed by US President Donald Trump in January 2025, Hines works alongside Council Chair David Sacks to position the United States as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain strategy.

The meeting comes days after Bilal Bin Saqib unveiled the country’s first government-led Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas.

“I envision Pakistan to be a leader in the global south for digital assets,” said Saqib.

“From launching our SBR to unlocking national infrastructure for crypto mining and AI data zones, Pakistan is building a real framework for digital asset adoption and economic modernisation.”

During the meeting, both sides expressed a shared interest in fostering collaboration between the US and Pakistan on digital asset innovation, regulatory coherence, and emerging financial technologies.

They also discussed ways to support innovation ecosystems that empower youth and accelerate economic inclusion through blockchain, read the statement.

Bilal also met with the White House Counsel’s Office.

Pakistan’s broader strategy includes allocating 2,000 megawatts (MW) to power Bitcoin mining and AI-driven data zones—aiming to convert surplus energy into economic growth, job creation, and digital infrastructure.