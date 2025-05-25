Pakistan allocates 2,000 MW to Bitcoin mining, AI data centers in bold digital economy push

The government has announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to fuel Bitcoin mining and AI data centers—marking the first phase of a transformative national strategy to monetize surplus energy, attract foreign investment, and propel the country into the forefront of the digital revolution, according to a statement from the Finance Division.

The landmark initiative, led by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) under the Ministry of Finance, aims to convert Pakistan’s underutilized power capacity into a high-value asset.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb declared, “This strategic allocation marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, unlocking economic potential by turning excess energy into innovation, investment, and international revenue.”

Pakistan is uniquely positioned—both geographically and economically—to become a global hub for data centers, as per the statement.

Pakistan’s geographic advantage as a digital bridge between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East has already drawn significant interest from international Bitcoin miners and AI firms.

“Since the inception of the Pakistan Crypto Council, there has been tremendous interest from global Bitcoin miners and data infrastructure companies,” the press release noted, adding that major players are expected to visit Pakistan in the coming weeks.

With AI and Bitcoin mining operations requiring massive, consistent power, Pakistan’s surplus electricity—particularly from underutilized plants—is being repurposed into a lucrative opportunity.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, emphasized, “This energy-backed digital transformation not only unlocks high-value investment but enables the government to generate foreign exchange in USD through Bitcoin mining.”

He further revealed that Pakistan could eventually accumulate Bitcoin in a national wallet, shifting from selling power in PKR to holding digital assets for long-term economic stability.

Pakistan’s digital ambitions are bolstered by the recent landing of the 45,000-kilometer Africa-2 submarine internet cable, enhancing bandwidth and redundancy—a critical factor for AI data centers.

The country’s 250 million population, including 40 million crypto users, further strengthens its potential as a regional tech hub.

This announcement marks only the first phase of a broader, multi-stage digital infrastructure rollout.

Future developments are expected to include renewable energy-powered facilities—leveraging Pakistan’s immense wind (50,000 MW potential in the Gharo-Keti Bandar corridor), solar, and hydropower resources—strategic international partnerships with leading blockchain and AI companies, and the establishment of fintech and innovation hubs.

These efforts will be complemented by proposed incentives such as tax holidays, customs duty exemptions on equipment, and reduced taxes for AI infrastructure developers.