New record-high at PSX as KSE-100 zooms past 121,000

  • Benchmark index settles at 121,798.86, increase of 1,347.99 points or 1.12% on Wednesday
BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 09:47pm

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday amid reports that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the incoming federal budget had been successful, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new record high.

Positive momentum was observed throughout the trading session, pushing the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 121,882.47.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 121,798.86, an increase of 1,347.99 points or 1.12%.

“Valuations have become attractive, which is driving the current buying momentum,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), while speaking to Business Recorder.

On Tuesday, PSX closed at a new all-time high level, driven by positive expectations from the upcoming budget and news of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) approval of $800 million for Pakistan.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped 1,573.07 points or 1.32% to close at 120,451 points, crossing the 120,000-point mark for the first time on a closing basis.

Internationally, Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar wobbled near six-week lows as traders braced for higher US duties on steel and aluminium, the latest chapter in the trade war saga that has rattled the markets for much of the year.

South Korea’s stocks and its currency surged as liberal presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election victory raised hopes of swift economic stimulus, market reforms and easing policy uncertainty.

The benchmark KOSP jumped more than 2% to its highest since August 2024.

That left the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.6% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8%, while Taiwan stocks jumped 1.6% after artificial intelligence behemoth Nvidia boosted US stocks overnight.

Data on Wednesday showed US job openings increased in April, but layoffs picked up, indicating a slowing labour market as tariffs impact the economic outlook.

Investor attention has been on a possible call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sometime this week as tensions between the world’s top two economies simmer.

Trump on Friday accused China of violating a Geneva agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the local currency settles at 282.22, a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 710.59 million from 578.16 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs35.22 billion from Rs26.83 billion in the previous session.

Sui South Gas was the volume leader with 51.63 million shares, followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 51.39 million shares, and K-Electric Ltd with 41.40 million shares.

Shares of 475 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 264 registered an increase, 170 recorded a fall, while 41 remained unchanged.

Zubair Edhy Jun 04, 2025 08:24pm
Case proven. Sugar must be on PMEX.
