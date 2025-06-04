Markets Print 2025-06-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 120,450.87
High: 120,693.83
Low: 119,129.52
Net Change: 1,573.06
Volume (000): 315,236
Value (000): 20,897,237
Makt Cap (000) 3,602,193,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,206.26
NET CH (+) 80.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,247.02
NET CH (+) 95.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 35,694.98
NET CH (+) 685.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,847.51
NET CH (+) 383.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,489.18
NET CH (+) 72.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,921.20
NET CH (+) 18.79
------------------------------------
As on: 03-JUNE-2025
====================================
