Markets Print 2025-06-04

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 03, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                120,450.87
High:                     120,693.83
Low:                      119,129.52
Net Change:                 1,573.06
Volume (000):                315,236
Value (000):              20,897,237
Makt Cap (000)         3,602,193,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,206.26
NET CH                     (+) 80.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,247.02
NET CH                     (+) 95.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 35,694.98
NET CH                    (+) 685.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,847.51
NET CH                    (+) 383.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,489.18
NET CH                     (+) 72.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,921.20
NET CH                     (+) 18.79
------------------------------------
As on:                  03-JUNE-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

