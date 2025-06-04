KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 120,450.87 High: 120,693.83 Low: 119,129.52 Net Change: 1,573.06 Volume (000): 315,236 Value (000): 20,897,237 Makt Cap (000) 3,602,193,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,206.26 NET CH (+) 80.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,247.02 NET CH (+) 95.07 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 35,694.98 NET CH (+) 685.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,847.51 NET CH (+) 383.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,489.18 NET CH (+) 72.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,921.20 NET CH (+) 18.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-JUNE-2025 ====================================

