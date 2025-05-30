AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 37,792 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 118,971 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,205 No Change 0 (0%)
Oil prices set for weekly drop with tariff legal battles, OPEC+ in focus

  • Brent crude futures slipped 26 cents, or 0.41%, to $63.89 a barrel
Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 07:43am

BEIJING: Oil prices were on track to end the week down more than 1% on Friday amid whipsawing tariff rulings in the U.S. and as the market braced for a potential OPEC+ output hike.

Brent crude futures slipped 26 cents, or 0.41%, to $63.89 a barrel by 0104 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 27 cents, or 0.44%, to $60.67 a barrel.

The Brent July futures contract is due to expire on Friday.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump’s tariffs were to remain in effect after a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated them on Thursday, reversing a trade court’s decision on Wednesday to put an immediate block on the most sweeping of the duties.

The block had sent oil prices falling more than 1% on Thursday as traders weighed its effects. Analysts said uncertainty would remain as the tariff battles worked their way through the court system.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to decide on a July oil production hike when they meet on Saturday.

At the same time, OPEC is trying to ensure that some countries that have been producing above their agreed levels, such as Kazakhstan, cut their output.

“The standoff between OPEC and Kazakhstan became even more apparent this week,” Westpac’s head of commodity and carbon research Robert Rennie said in a note.

Oil prices fall on demand concerns in volatile session

Kazakhstan has informed OPEC that it does not intend to reduce its oil production, according to a Thursday report by Russia’s Interfax news agency citing Kazakhstan’s deputy energy minister.

Kazakhstan’s energy minister on Thursday dismissed complaints from other members over Kazakhstan’s overproduction, saying that the country’s share in global production is less than 2% and that an oil price above $70-$75 per barrel is likely to be suitable for all countries.

“The stage is set for another bumper production increase,” Rennie said, potentially higher than the 411,000 barrels per day hike decided on at the previous two meetings.

