Proposed project to connect port to Shahra-e-Bhutto discussed

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar have discussed the proposed project to connect Karachi Port to Shahra-e-Bhutto (Malir Expressway) at Qayyumabad Interchange.

They discussed the proposal during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, held at the Sindh Investment Department on Thursday.

The meeting focused on a wide range of development initiatives including road infrastructure connecting port areas, a comprehensive truck logistics park, desalination plant at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and integrated strategies for the development of the blue economy.

It was informed in the meeting that the distance from Karachi Port to Qayyumabad Interchange is approximately 12 kilometres.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the proposed project will facilitate the movement of heavy traffic to Karachi Port and the heavy traffic of the port will be able to get easy access to the M-9 Super Highway without entering the city roads.

Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry termed the project important and useful and assured his full cooperation to make it feasible.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the implementation of the project will reduce heavy traffic on the roads of Karachi city and increase traffic flow.

It was informed in the briefing that the total portfolio of Public Private Partnership projects in Sindh has reached Rs 616 billion and all PPP projects have been declared successful.

On this occasion, it was agreed to hold a meeting between the Sindh government and the Karachi Port Trust to make the proposed project of connecting Karachi Port to Shahrah-e-Bhutto feasible.

Another major project discussed was the proposed construction of a truck logistics park near the Malir Expressway. Spanning over 300 acres, the park is strategically located due to its close proximity to city centres, port terminals, and direct access to the M-9 Motorway. This facility is aimed at organizing the growing number of heavy vehicles entering and exiting Karachi’s ports daily.

the installation of desalination plants at KPT was discussed to address Karachi’s chronic water shortages. These plants would play a vital role in improving freshwater availability for both residential and industrial consumers, especially in port-adjacent areas.

They also exchanged views on expanding the blue economy—harnessing ocean resources for sustainable economic growth while ensuring environmental conservation.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zamin and other senior officers.

