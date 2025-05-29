AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 29, 2025
Markets

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2025 06:19pm

Gold prices remained stable in Pakistan in line with no change in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs349,300 on Thursday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,468, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs349,300 after a surge of Rs1,400 during the day.

The international rate of gold was also unchanged on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,309 per ounce (with a premium of $20), unchanged from the previous close.

Meanwhile, silver price also remained stable at Rs3,380 per tola.

