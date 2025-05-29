Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices remained stable in Pakistan in line with no change in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs349,300 on Thursday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,468, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs349,300 after a surge of Rs1,400 during the day.

The international rate of gold was also unchanged on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,309 per ounce (with a premium of $20), unchanged from the previous close.

Meanwhile, silver price also remained stable at Rs3,380 per tola.