Gold price per tola surge Rs1,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 05:04pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their incline in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs349,300 after a surge of Rs1,400 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,468 after it gained Rs1,200, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola slashed to Rs347,900 after it losing Rs3,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also improved on Wednessday. The rate was at $3,309 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $14, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs32 to settle at Rs3,480.

