AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,759 Increased By 82.2 (0.65%)
BR30 37,824 Increased By 269.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
KSE-100 settles near 119,000 level

May 29, 2025
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

Positive momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), following a worldwide bull run sparked after a US court blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling near the 119,000 level on Thursday.

Buying was observed throughout the trading session, pushing the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 119,639.47.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 118,971.40, an increase of 638.50 points or 0.54%.

“The benchmark index closed on a positive note, as investors began positioning themselves, reflecting cautious optimism ahead of further clarity on fiscal measures,” said Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Across the board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, SSGC, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a slight recovery amid speculations in the pre-budget session and hopes for a real estate package in the federal budget led to cement stocks.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 112 points or 0.09 percent, settling at 118,333 points. The stock market was closed on Wednesday on account of the Yaum-e-Takbeer holiday.

Globally, Asian shares and Wall Street futures jumped in Asia on Thursday after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs from going into effect, sending the dollar up on safe haven currencies.

The little-known Manhattan-based Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the United States than they buy.

The White House quickly appealed the decision, and could take it all the way to the Supreme Court if needed, but in the meantime, it offered some hope that Trump might back away from the highest tariff levels he had threatened.

Investors reacted by embracing equities and Japan’s Nikkei quickly rose 1.7%, while South Korean shares gained 1.2% to a nine-month top.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%, while Chinese blue chips firmed 0.5%.

The ripples were felt worldwide as EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 1.1%, while FTSE futures gained 0.7% and DAX futures 0.9%.

S&P 500 futures climbed 1.6%, while Nasdaq futures rose 1.9%. The latter had already been lifted by relief over earnings from Nvidia, which beat sales estimates.

The chipmaker and AI darling also projected strong revenues for the current quarter, sending its shares up 4.4% after hours.

