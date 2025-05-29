AIRLINK 159.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.89%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
CPHL 87.81 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
FLYNG 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.13%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 76.69 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.36%)
OGDC 210.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.38%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
PAEL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 168.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
PTC 26.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (8.32%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2%)
SSGC 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
SYM 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.07%)
BR100 12,776 Increased By 99 (0.78%)
BR30 37,823 Increased By 268.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 119,385 Increased By 1052.1 (0.89%)
KSE30 36,313 Increased By 344.2 (0.96%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2025 10:29am

In a groundbreaking announcement that positioned Pakistan as a new player in the global digital economy, Bilal Bin Saqib, the newly appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), unveiled the country’s first government-backed strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Bilal announced the development at Bitcoin Vegas 2025, while addressing an elite audience that included the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr, read a statement released by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) /Minister of State on Blockchain and Crypto on Thursday.

“This wasn’t just a policy moment — it was a rebranding of a nation,” said Bilal.

“I’m not just here as a minister,” he said. “I’m here as the voice of a generation — a generation that is online, on-chain, and unstoppable.”

Pakistan is home to 40 million crypto wallets and one of the largest and most active freelancer economies in the world.

During his keynote address, Bilal also announced the establishment of a national Bitcoin wallet, “holding digital assets already in state custody — not for sale or speculation, but as a sovereign reserve signalling long-term belief in decentralised finance”.

The SAPM shared that the government has allocated 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus electricity in Phase 1 for Bitcoin mining and AI data centres, “opening doors to sovereign miners, tech firms, and clean energy partners around the world”.

With AI and Bitcoin mining operations requiring massive, consistent power, Pakistan’s surplus electricity, particularly from underutilised plants, is being repurposed into a lucrative opportunity.

Days ago, the government announced the establishment of a dedicated body — the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) — to regulate blockchain-based financial infrastructure, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

“Both Pakistan and Bitcoin have suffered from bad PR,” Bilal declared. “But if you look past the headlines, you’ll see something else: talent, resilience, and vision.”

“If you’re building something real — come build it in Pakistan. Come build wallets for the unbanked. Come tokenise land. Come scale your mission with our youth and our unstoppable grit,” he added.

Bilal also thanked President Donald Trump for his role as a “peacemaker in the recent India-Pakistan conflict and for his commitment to crypto adoption”.

Donald Trump US Vice President JD Vance Bilal bin Saqib Pakistan Crypto Council strategic Bitcoin reserve Pakistan Bitcoin Bitcoin Vegas 2025

Comments

200 characters

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

KSE-100 gains over 900 points in line with global markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Oil prices climb as US court blocks Trump tariffs

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Pakistan’s Feroze1888 Mills to establish subsidiary in Dubai

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Bank Alfalah approves sale of Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Read more stories