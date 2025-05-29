AIRLINK 159.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.89%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
CPHL 87.81 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
FLYNG 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.13%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 76.69 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.36%)
OGDC 210.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.38%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
PAEL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 168.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
PTC 26.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (8.32%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2%)
SSGC 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
SYM 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.07%)
BR100 12,776 Increased By 99 (0.78%)
BR30 37,823 Increased By 268.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 119,385 Increased By 1052.1 (0.89%)
KSE30 36,313 Increased By 344.2 (0.96%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BAFL (Bank Alfalah Limited) 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56%

Bank Alfalah approves sale of Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia

BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2025 10:02am

The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL), one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, has approved the sale of its Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia Limited, a private-sector commercial bank based in Dhaka.

BAFL disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited, has accorded its approval to sell the bank’s Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

The transaction is subject to “approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Central Bank of Bangladesh, and/or any other regulatory authority, compliance with necessary legal/procedural requirements, and the execution of definitive agreements,” read the notice.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on May 28, 2025.

About the banks

Incorporated in 1999, Bank Asia expanded operations with the purchase of Bank of Nova Scotia branches and Muslim Commercial Bank Limited’s (MCB) Bangladesh operations. In 2001, it purchased the operations of Scotiabank which entered Bangladesh in 1999.

BAFL is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, with a network of over 1,024 branches across more than 200 cities in the country, and an international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the UAE.

BAFL reported a profit after tax of Rs7.04 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, translating into an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs4.46.

The Board of Directors also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs2.5 per share i.e. 25%.

bank alfalah PSX banking sector BAFL PSX notice Bank Asia Limited Bangladesh operations

Comments

200 characters

Bank Alfalah approves sale of Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

KSE-100 gains over 900 points in line with global markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Oil prices climb as US court blocks Trump tariffs

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Pakistan’s Feroze1888 Mills to establish subsidiary in Dubai

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Read more stories