AIRLINK 159.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.89%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
CPHL 87.81 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
FLYNG 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.13%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 76.69 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.36%)
OGDC 210.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.38%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
PAEL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 168.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
PTC 26.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (8.32%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2%)
SSGC 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
SYM 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.07%)
BR100 12,776 Increased By 99 (0.78%)
BR30 37,823 Increased By 268.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 119,385 Increased By 1052.1 (0.89%)
KSE30 36,313 Increased By 344.2 (0.96%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 28, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2025 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • CCP fines Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

Read here for details.

  • Brothers in arms: PM Shehbaz addresses Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

Read here for details.

  • Hasan Ali takes five-for as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in first T20I

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola surge Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponisation

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan demands Men’s Asia Cup 2025 be moved out of India

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

KSE-100 gains over 900 points in line with global markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Oil prices climb as US court blocks Trump tariffs

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Pakistan’s Feroze1888 Mills to establish subsidiary in Dubai

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Bank Alfalah approves sale of Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Read more stories