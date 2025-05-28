AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hasan Ali takes five-for as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in first T20I

BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2025

Pakistan secured a convincing 37-run win over Bangladesh in a high-scoring T20 encounter on Wednesday, with Hasan Ali leading the charge with a five-wicket haul and captain Salman Ali Agha starring with the bat.

Batting first at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lhore, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Salman Agha led from the front with a fluent 56 off 34 balls, while Shadab Khan (48 off 25) and young Hasan Nawaz (44 off 22) provided crucial momentum in the middle overs. Mohammad Haris also chipped in with a quickfire 31.

Bangladesh’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain conceding 55 in his four overs. Shoriful Islam was the most successful with 2 for 32.

Pakistan opt to bat against Bangladesh in first T20I

In reply, Bangladesh made a brisk start but lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually being bowled out for 164 in 19.2 overs.

Litton Das top-scored with 48 off 30 balls, while Tanzid Hasan hit a rapid 31. However, the middle order failed to capitalise, and the chase lost steam.

Hasan Ali emerged as the hero with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with sensational figures of 5 for 30 in 3.2 overs, his first fivre-wicket-haul in T20Is.

Shadab Khan supported well with 2 for 26, while Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha picked up one wicket each.

The win highlighted Pakistan’s aggressive approach with both bat and ball, as they outplayed Bangladesh in all departments to seal a comprehensive victory.

The second match of the series will be played on Friday, May 30, at the same venue.

Bangladesh Pakistan T20I squad Pakistan vs Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Hasan Ali takes five-for as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in first T20I

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponisation

Brothers in arms: PM Shehbaz addresses Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

France-Indonesia pact could lead to new Rafale jet orders, says Macron

US to issue visa bans for foreign nationals who ‘censor’ Americans, Rubio says

Pakistan demands Men’s Asia Cup 2025 be moved out of India

Netanyahu says Israel army killed Mohammed Sinwar, presumed Hamas chief in Gaza

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

Read more stories