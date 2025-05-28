AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Pakistan

FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponisation

BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 09:09pm

The Foreign Office on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuke of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statements, condemning what it called an “inflammatory monologue” that ignored India’s “internal repression of minorities” and “historical revisionism.”

In a strongly worded press release, Islamabad accused Modi of threatening to weaponise water—a “shared, treaty-bound resource”—calling it a “troubling departure from international norms.”

Pakistan condemns Modi’s ‘reckless provocation’

The statement noted the “stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions,” adding, “A leadership truly in pursuit of international respect might first look inward, and seek to cleanse its conscience before issuing threats to others.”

The Foreign Office also alleged that India’s government was linked to “extraterritorial assassinations and foreign subversion,” while maintaining an “illegal occupation” of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir marked by “systematic repression.”

“It is ironic that such a state now attempts to claim the mantle of victimhood,” the statement said.

Pakistan further criticised India’s domestic climate, accusing Modi’s ideological followers of normalising “mob violence,” promoting “hate campaigns,” and targeting religious minorities.

“Such acts may serve domestic optics but cannot withstand international scrutiny,” it argued, warning that these policies undermine India’s credibility as a “responsible regional power.”

The statement concluded by urging India to uphold “the core principles of international order,” including respecting sovereign rights and treaty obligations.

“Jingoism may stir applause on the campaign trail, but it undermines long-term peace and stability,” it said, advising India’s youth to reject “the politics of fear” and embrace “dignity, reason, and regional cooperation.”

