Gold price per tola falls Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs347,900 after it lost Rs3,600 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs298,268 after it shed Rs3,086, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs351,500 after it lost Rs2,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also declined on Tuesday. The rate was at $3,295 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $36, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs60 to settle at Rs3,448.