Policeman killed, another injured in armed attack in Islamabad

A policeman was killed and another critically injured when armed assailants opened fire on a police team near Faizabad Metro Station in Islamabad, the police said on Tuesday.

The martyred officer was identified as Sudheer Ahmed Abbasi, while Constable Jafar Jahangir sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Islamabad Police, the incident occurred when a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Islamabad Police was chasing a gang of suspected robbers.

As the suspects were being pursued, they opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

Following the attack, a heavy police contingent reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Search operations have been launched across the district to locate and arrest the assailants.

Senior police officials vowed to bring the culprits to justice and said the sacrifices of police personnel would not go in vain.