AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Policeman killed, another injured in armed attack in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025

A policeman was killed and another critically injured when armed assailants opened fire on a police team near Faizabad Metro Station in Islamabad, the police said on Tuesday.

The martyred officer was identified as Sudheer Ahmed Abbasi, while Constable Jafar Jahangir sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Islamabad Police, the incident occurred when a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Islamabad Police was chasing a gang of suspected robbers.

5 policemen killed as car hits vehicle in Lasbela; Naqvi expresses grief

As the suspects were being pursued, they opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

Following the attack, a heavy police contingent reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Search operations have been launched across the district to locate and arrest the assailants.

Senior police officials vowed to bring the culprits to justice and said the sacrifices of police personnel would not go in vain.

Islamabad police policeman killed in Islamabad

Comments

200 characters

Policeman killed, another injured in armed attack in Islamabad

Zil Hajj moon not sighted; first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 on June 7

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev reaffirm strategic ties in Lachin meeting

KE CEO draws criticism at NA committee meeting

Ahsan Iqbal calls for trade-led peace, regional connectivity in South and Central Asia

Rupee falters against US dollar

KSE-100 closes marginally higher after range-bound trading

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

Read more stories