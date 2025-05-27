AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Zil Hajj moon not sighted; first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 on June 7

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 08:43pm

The Zil Hajj moon has not been sighted, and Eid-ul-Adha 2025 will fall on Saturday, June 7, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the media, the committee chairman said that the first day of Zil Hajj will fall on Thursday, May 29, 2025, while Eid ul Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7.

The announcement comes following a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee held in Islamabad to sight the Zil Hajj moon, 1446 Hijri, and confirm the dates of Eid ul Adha this year.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also met separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eid-ul-Adha Moon.

If the moon is sighted on May 27, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha will fall on June 6 (Friday).

If the Zil Hajj moon is sighted on Wednesday, the first day of Eid will then fall on June 7 (Saturday).

As per the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Eid-ul- Adha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7, 2025.

In a statement, the commission said that according to astronomical models, the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, 2025, at 8:02pm PST.

The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Zil Hajj and lasts until the 13th of the month. Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9 this year.

