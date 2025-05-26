AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent

BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 12:44pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on Tuesday to sight the moon which will determine the dates for Eid-ul-Adha this year in Pakistan.

If the moon is sighted on May 27, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha will fall on June 6 (Friday).

If Dhu al-Hijjah moon is sighted on Wednesday, the first day of Eid will then fall on June 7 (Saturday).

Emirates will operate 46 extra flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

As per the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Eid-ul- Azha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7, 2025,

In a statement, the commission said that according to astronomical models, the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, 2025, at 8:02pm PST.

The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Zil Hajj and lasts until the 13th of the month. Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9 this year.

