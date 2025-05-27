AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee falters against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.17 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 04:01pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 282.17, a loss of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 282.06.

Internationally, the US dollar struggled to regain its footing Tuesday as investor concerns over a sweeping tax and spending bill and its implications for the US debt profile continued to undermine sentiment towards US assets.

Global stock markets and the euro gained on Monday while the United States was on holiday, after US President Donald Trump delayed the imposition of tariffs on Europe.

Attention now turns to debate in the US Senate on Trump’s tax-cut bill that is expected to add to the debt pile in the world’s largest economy.

Markets have been sensitive to Trump’s proposal, particularly after Moody’s downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating on May 16.

Investor confidence in US assets has been undermined in recent months in the wake of the US president’s erratic global tariff policies.

In the latest example, Trump backed down from threatened 50% duties on European Union shipments from June 1, sending the euro rallying to a one-month high.

The single currency could become a viable alternative to the dollar if governments can strengthen the bloc’s financial and security architecture, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

The dollar dropped 0.3% to 142.35 yen.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against other major trading partners, slid 0.1%, down for a third-straight session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday on increasing expectations that members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, will decide to increase their output at a meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.85 a barrel by 0640 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.59 a barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee falters against US dollar

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

KSE-100 Index ends flat with over 100 points gain

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Read more stories