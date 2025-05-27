AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.35%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
CPHL 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.06%)
MLCF 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 208.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-1.61%)
PACE 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
PAEL 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-1.92%)
PRL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.82%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.52%)
SEARL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.55%)
SSGC 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.13%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.37%)
BR30 37,559 Increased By 53.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 118,596 Decreased By -506.5 (-0.43%)
KSE30 36,030 Decreased By -271.3 (-0.75%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near two-week high on dollar weakness, US fiscal woes

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 08:15am

Gold hovered close to a two-week high on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over the U.S. fiscal outlook, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for more clarity on interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,339.99 an ounce, as of 0228 GMT. Markets in the U.S. and London were closed on Monday for a holiday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.8% to $3,339.80.

“At this point, we are seeing some consolidation in gold prices.

The market is taking a breather and waiting for the next catalyst,“ said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

“However, market participants are concerned about the widening of that U.S. budget deficit that is a supporting factor for gold prices and that is also driving a dollar weakness as well.”

The dollar index eased 0.3% to hover near one-month low against its rivals, making greenback-priced gold more attractive for other currency holders.

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a version of Trump’s tax-cut bill that is calculated to add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government’s $36.2 trillion in debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Gold prices decline

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to impose 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union next month, restoring a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and the 27-nation bloc to produce a deal.

Investors’ focus this week will also be on speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve policymakers and Friday’s U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, for interest rate clues.

Fed funds futures traders see the U.S. central bank as most likely resuming rate cuts in September.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.1% to $33.38 per ounce, platinum was steady at $1,084.28 and palladium eased 0.3% to $984.25.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold hovers near two-week high on dollar weakness, US fiscal woes

Aurangzeb says budget to exhibit ‘bold initiatives’

KSE-100 Index gains over 250 points in early trade

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Reduction in FED on beverages likely in Pakistan

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs restricts exports growth for Pakistan: WB

Solar momentum builds in Pakistan’s industry as Fast Cables expands capacity to 3MW

World Bank for improving Pakistan’s domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs Power Div. to expedite consultations

Read more stories