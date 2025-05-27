Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold prices fell sharply on Monday, mirroring the global market’s downtrend, receding under $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

International bullion market posted a decline by $26 to $3,331 per ounce, dragging down the local gold prices by Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,228 per 10 grams.

The drop pushed the total value of gold to Rs351,500 per tola and Rs301,354 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Global and domestic silver prices held steady, trading for Rs3,508 per tola and Rs3, 007 per 10 grams while world market selling the white metal for $34 per ounce.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

