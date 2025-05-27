AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-05-27

KE’s turning point

BR Research Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

Finally, NEPRA has announced the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for K-Electric’s Transmission and Distribution Network segments for FY2024 to FY2030 (MYT period). This is a welcome development. It unlocks value for the company and provides an opportunity for the integrated power utility to meet Karachi’s growing energy needs in a sustainable manner.

While the approval of the supply tariff is still pending, this move clears part of the uncertainty surrounding the company’s financials. Stakeholders and financiers can now breathe a partial sigh of relief. It is worth noting that the MYT for the supply segment and the motion for the review of the approved Investment Plan for the MYT period are currently under NEPRA’s consideration. This is a critical requirement for the preparation of financial statements for the period after June 30, 2023, according to a notice posted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

It is important to highlight, however, that this component will not currently impact the consumer tariff, which remains uniform across Pakistan and is determined by the federal power regulator. Nonetheless, despite the holdup, progress is evident as the government makes strides in the energy sector—particularly ahead of its plan to privatize other DISCOs.

K-Electric’s supply tariff and pending write-offs should be the next items on the agenda. Over Rs75 billion remains unresolved in the form of write-offs. While other DISCOs are allowed to transfer their losses to the government’s account, K-Electric must absorb its write-offs and wait for regulatory approval. This is despite KE having shown considerable progress in recovering outstanding dues and exhausting all other avenues.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts of electricity in the first phase of a national initiative to power bitcoin mining and AI data centers. In this context, ensuring that the power sector operates efficiently and remains under control must be a top priority. The power sector is the backbone of any economy, and it must be agile to respond effectively to government policy changes. Agility comes from proactive engagement, swift decision-making, and inclusive stakeholder involvement.

The government has also prioritized renewable energy. In that pursuit, efficiency and cost-effectiveness should be the main criteria—even for KE projects. If KE’s projects offer better outcomes, they should be prioritized accordingly.

As the government pushes forward with energy sector reforms and the privatization of other DISCOs, KE is already demonstrating successful transformation. The challenge for KE is to continue showing resilience and to leverage its experience in managing the complex energy demands of Karachi while navigating Pakistan’s broader power sector challenges. It has already gained international recognition. Now is the time for the government to support and collaborate with KE to power Pakistan’s economic hub. This goal cannot be achieved without a financially viable, sustainable, and efficient K-Electric.

KE nepra PSX DISCOS power sector K-Electric FY2024 budget FY2025 26 FY26 budget FY2025 26

Comments

200 characters

KE’s turning point

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories