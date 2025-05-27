KE’s turning point

Finally, NEPRA has announced the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for K-Electric’s Transmission and Distribution Network segments for FY2024 to FY2030 (MYT period). This is a welcome development. It unlocks value for the company and provides an opportunity for the integrated power utility to meet Karachi’s growing energy needs in a sustainable manner.

While the approval of the supply tariff is still pending, this move clears part of the uncertainty surrounding the company’s financials. Stakeholders and financiers can now breathe a partial sigh of relief. It is worth noting that the MYT for the supply segment and the motion for the review of the approved Investment Plan for the MYT period are currently under NEPRA’s consideration. This is a critical requirement for the preparation of financial statements for the period after June 30, 2023, according to a notice posted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

It is important to highlight, however, that this component will not currently impact the consumer tariff, which remains uniform across Pakistan and is determined by the federal power regulator. Nonetheless, despite the holdup, progress is evident as the government makes strides in the energy sector—particularly ahead of its plan to privatize other DISCOs.

K-Electric’s supply tariff and pending write-offs should be the next items on the agenda. Over Rs75 billion remains unresolved in the form of write-offs. While other DISCOs are allowed to transfer their losses to the government’s account, K-Electric must absorb its write-offs and wait for regulatory approval. This is despite KE having shown considerable progress in recovering outstanding dues and exhausting all other avenues.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts of electricity in the first phase of a national initiative to power bitcoin mining and AI data centers. In this context, ensuring that the power sector operates efficiently and remains under control must be a top priority. The power sector is the backbone of any economy, and it must be agile to respond effectively to government policy changes. Agility comes from proactive engagement, swift decision-making, and inclusive stakeholder involvement.

The government has also prioritized renewable energy. In that pursuit, efficiency and cost-effectiveness should be the main criteria—even for KE projects. If KE’s projects offer better outcomes, they should be prioritized accordingly.

As the government pushes forward with energy sector reforms and the privatization of other DISCOs, KE is already demonstrating successful transformation. The challenge for KE is to continue showing resilience and to leverage its experience in managing the complex energy demands of Karachi while navigating Pakistan’s broader power sector challenges. It has already gained international recognition. Now is the time for the government to support and collaborate with KE to power Pakistan’s economic hub. This goal cannot be achieved without a financially viable, sustainable, and efficient K-Electric.