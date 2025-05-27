KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 26, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,221.12 High: 119,290.94 Low: 118,150.28 Net Change: 881.55 Volume (000): 350,581 Value (000): 12,237,459 Makt Cap (000) 3,535,512,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,502.27 NET CH (-) 221.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,906.17 NET CH (-) 78.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,678.59 NET CH (-) 233.05 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,063.36 NET CH (+) 118.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,411.99 NET CH (-) 165.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,957.64 NET CH (-) 64.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-MAY-2025 ====================================

