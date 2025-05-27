Markets Print 2025-05-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 26, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,221.12
High: 119,290.94
Low: 118,150.28
Net Change: 881.55
Volume (000): 350,581
Value (000): 12,237,459
Makt Cap (000) 3,535,512,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,502.27
NET CH (-) 221.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,906.17
NET CH (-) 78.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,678.59
NET CH (-) 233.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,063.36
NET CH (+) 118.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,411.99
NET CH (-) 165.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,957.64
NET CH (-) 64.25
------------------------------------
As on: 26-MAY-2025
====================================
