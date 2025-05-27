AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 26, 2025).
Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 26, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                118,221.12
High:                     119,290.94
Low:                      118,150.28
Net Change:                   881.55
Volume (000):                350,581
Value (000):              12,237,459
Makt Cap (000)         3,535,512,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,502.27
NET CH                    (-) 221.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,906.17
NET CH                     (-) 78.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 34,678.59
NET CH                    (-) 233.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,063.36
NET CH                    (+) 118.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,411.99
NET CH                    (-) 165.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,957.64
NET CH                     (-) 64.25
------------------------------------
As on:                   26-MAY-2025
====================================

