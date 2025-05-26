Sri Lanka shares close flat as energy losses offset other gains

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Monday, as gains in IT and health care stocks were offset by losses in energy.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.01% at 16,496.24, marking its eight-straight day of gains

Singhe Hospitals PLC and Seylan Developments PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 25% and 15.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 171.8 million shares from 182.5 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end flat

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.55 million) from 3.74 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 206.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.62 billion rupees, the data showed.