Sri Lanka shares end flat

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Friday, as gains in health care stocks were offset by losses in consumer discretionary.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.13% at 16,494.46. The benchmark ended the week 0.76% higher, marking its seventh straight weekly gain.

Lee Hedges and SMB Finance were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 19% and 16.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 182.5 million shares, from 277.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.74 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.49 million), from 4.54 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 353.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.55 billion rupees, the data showed.