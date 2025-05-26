AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Markets

Dalian iron ore at two-week low on weak China steel demand, property gloom

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:18am

SINGAPORE: Prices of iron ore futures dropped on Monday on subdued steel consumption in top consumer China, while persistent weakness in the country’s real estate sector also dampened market sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 2.15% lower at 707 yuan ($98.56) a metric ton, as of 0316 GMT.

Earlier in the session, the contract reached 704 yuan, its lowest levels since May 12.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.94% lower at $97.2 a ton.

Iron ore futures range-bound

“Chinese prices for imported iron ore fell in both spot and futures markets during May 19-23, with hot metal production at steelmakers slipping further amid the approaching low season for steel demand,” said consultancy Mysteel.

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, eased 0.48% month-on-month to 2.4 million tons in May, broker Everbright Futures said, adding that while output has declined, production remains at a high level.

Continued challenges in construction and the real estate sector have had a significant drag on domestic steel demand, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Broadly, weakness in China’s property sector is expected to continue this year, with home prices projected to fall nearly 5% and remain flat in 2026, a Reuters poll showed.

A stronger dollar also weighed on prices after US President Donald Trump rescinded his threat to impose a 50% tariff on European Union goods from June 1.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets less affordable to holders of other currencies.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 1.16% and 1.25%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground.

Rebar dropped 1.51%, hot-rolled coil fell 1.94%, stainless steel eased 0.08% while wire rod plunged 3.2%.

