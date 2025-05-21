AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-21

Iron ore futures range-bound

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices traded within a thin range on Tuesday, as investors weighed resilient near-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient against subdued economic data from top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) held its ground at 723.5 yuan ($100.17) a metric ton, as of 0252 GMT.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was trading 0.15% higher at $99.6 a ton. “Production among Chinese iron ore mining enterprises continued rising last week as operations resumed at more mines,” said consultancy Mysteel.

The total volume of iron ore concentrate produced increased 2% week-on-week to reach 498,800 tons a day on average, according to data from Mysteel.

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, dipped 0.35% month-on-month to 2.45 million tons, said broker Everbright Futures.

While hot metal output fell slightly month-on-month, production is still relatively high, and the demand for steel in manufacturing continues to grow, said broker Galaxy Futures.

On the supply-side, shipments of iron ore from major producers Australia and Brazil increased 9.53% month-on-month to 33.48 million tons, said broker Hexun Futures in a note.

Broadly, sentiment was also hit by slowing growth in China’s factory output and retail sales numbers that missed expectations while stagnation in new home prices continued.

China’s crude steel output in April slid 7% from March, though production was still reasonably high, data showed on Monday. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 0.76% and 0.98%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar was down 0.39%, hot-rolled coil eased 0.19%, wire rod dipped 0.54% and stainless steel lost nearly 1%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures range-bound

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories