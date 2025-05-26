AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
South Korean shares rise 1% as Trump delays EU tariffs, battery makers rebound

* The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.97 points, or 1.04%, at 2,619.06
Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:17am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares climbed 1% on Monday, led by battery makers, as risk appetite improved after US President Donald Trump delayed his threat to impose 50% tariffs on the European Union by more than a month.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.97 points, or 1.04%, at 2,619.06, as of 0217 GMT.

  • Trump on Sunday backed off his threat to speed up 50% tariffs on imports from the EU, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after the head of the EU executive body said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal.”

  • South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung said on Sunday the deadline to reach a deal with the US on President Donald Trump’s tariffs needs to be reconsidered to find a mutually beneficial agreement between the two allies.

  • Among index heavyweights, Samsung Electronics edged 0.09% lower after Trump said a 25% tariff he planed to impose on Apple would also apply to the South Korean smartphone maker and others.

  • Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.8%, while peer Samsung SDI jumped 3.5%, in a rebound after sharp losses last week on Trump’s tax-cut bill, which includes cancellations of electric-vehicle tax credits.

  • Shares of Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.89% and up 0.11%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 2.14%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 0.10%.

  • Of the total 935 traded issues, 570 shares advanced, while 323 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 121.1 billion won ($88.97 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,362.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,366.5.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.324%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 2.747%.

