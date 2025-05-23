AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares flat on US policy, bond market caution

  • The benchmark KOSPI held its ground at 2,593.97
Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 12:24pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares were flat on Friday, weighed by caution over US President Donald Trump’s tax-cut bill and remarks from a South Korean minister that officials are monitoring the domestic impact of US bond market volatility.

  • The benchmark KOSPI held its ground at 2,593.97, as of 0214 GMT.

  • US stocks closed a choppy session little changed on Thursday, erasing initial declines as Treasury yields eased off recent highs after the House of Representatives passed Trump’s tax and spending bill.

  • South Korea pledged on Wednesday more support measures for key export industries such as biopharmaceuticals and autos, as Trump’s sweeping tariffs weigh on the trade-reliant economy.

  • Acting Finance Minister Kim Beom-seok said on Friday that authorities plan to closely monitor domestic market impact from heightened volatility in the Unites States and Japan bond markets.

  • Among index heavyweights, South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.18%, while peer SK Hynix gained 1.22%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.37%.

  • Shares of Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 1.43% and 1.79%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 1.68% and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 3.15%.

  • Of the total 937 traded issues, 510 shares advanced, while 387 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 39.6 billion won ($28.77 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,376.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,382.7.

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.03 point to 107.55.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 2.336%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 2.766%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares flat on US policy, bond market caution

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories