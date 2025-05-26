Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Negative sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled with a loss of nearly 900 points on Monday.

Selling pressure persisted throughout the trading session, dragging the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day low of 118,150.27.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 118,221.12, a decrease of 881.55 points or 0.74%.

Selling pressure was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, OGDC, PPL, POL, MARI, PSO and SSGC traded in the red.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under persistent pressure as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the upcoming federal budget amid growing concerns about proposed tax measures, which led to a continued downward trend in the market.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 546.47 points, or 0.45% week-on-week (WoW), closing at 119,102.67 points down from 119,649.14 points in the previous week.

Internationally, stock markets across Asia edged higher on Monday, and the euro rallied after President Donald Trump abruptly extended by more than a month his threat to slap 50% tariffs on EU goods, marking another temporary reprieve as part of his erratic trade policy.

On Sunday, Trump agreed to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9, from the June 1 deadline he set on Friday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal.”

Market sentiment had been steadying after a sharp selloff across most assets last month as Trump paused his growth-denting tariffs and investors were keen on fresh trade deals after a pact with UK and a temporary agreement with China.

However, Trump’s latest policy moves were a reminder to investors how quickly circumstances could change and analysts have been pointing out that investors are shifting their money out of the US to Europe and Asia as they price in a possible US recession and a consequent global slowdown.

Apple was also caught in the trade crossfire on Friday, after Trump threatened a 25% levy on all imported iPhones bought by US consumers.

On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.12%, while Japan’s Nikkei was marginally higher.