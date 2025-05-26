FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

KARACHI: Executive Committee and general body of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have passed unanimous resolution to extend the tenure of current office bearers by one year.

FPCCI held its Executive Committee and Extra Ordinary General Body Meeting l simultaneously at Capital Office (Chair), Head Office Karachi and Regional Office Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

The meeting was chaired by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI & ECO-CCI and Vice President CACCI and attended by Executive Committee and General Body Members of FPCCI and other leading businessmen and industrialist.

The house passed the audited accounts of FPCCI for the year 2024 and unanimously appreciated the performance President FPCCI and national and international level for facilitating the business community and resolving their issues.

During the recent past months, the FPCCI organized its delegation to UK, Bangladesh, Turkiye, Singapore, Belarus, Saudi Arabia etc and successfully held meetings at different multilateral forums like CACCI, Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit etc.

FPCCI first time in history organized Sustainable Tourism Forum with the collaboration of OIC for promoting tourism potentials and highlighting soft image of Pakistan and hosted 50 members delegation of ASEAN countries.

The house also lauded launch pad initiative of FPCCI that will support new start ups and innovative ideas of universities.

The President FPCCI also apprised the house about their meetings with Prime Minister of Pakistan and other important organizations regarding forthcoming budget including taxation and tariff related issues.

During the meeting, the house expressed their full confidence on President FPCCI and affirmed their commitment to providing their full support and cooperation in enhancing performance of FPCCI.

The house also commended the efforts of President FPCCI for the approval of Trade Organization Amendment Bill, 2025 that will allow two years tenure of Office Bearers of Trade Bodies with a view to continue their policies and achievement of goals and targets.

The house also unanimously passed the resolution in the Executive Committee and Extra Ordinary General Body Meeting of FPCCI that allow the Office Bearers of FPCCI to extend and continue their tenure/ services in the year 2026 in order to align the tenure of FPCCI with the tenure of other trade bodies.

The house believed that the alignment of FPCCI elections with trade bodies will facilitate the smooth operations in policy advocacy, trade diplomacy and removal of trade bottleneck.

This will also help in policies continuity and representation of business interest at national and international level.

The resolution was presented by FPCCI Vice President Qurat-ul-Ain, who explained that if the FPCCI elections are not extended by one year, the election timelines of chambers across the country and the federation will fall out of sync, creating persistent problems in every election cycle.

She further pointed out that an anomaly still exists in the National Assembly: while the terms for chambers and trade organizations have been set at two years, there has been silence regarding the federation’s term.

Regulation emphasized that if the National Assembly and the Cabinet approve the one-year extension for FPCCI elections, the matter will be permanently aligned.

The meeting was attended by members from across the federation and all four provinces, including UBG’s Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer.

The gathering also strongly appreciated the recent successes of the Pakistan Armed Forces against India and praised the political leadership.

