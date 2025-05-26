Pakistan Print 2025-05-26
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 25, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (May 26, 2025)....
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-31 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 38-29 (°C) 01-00 (%) 40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 37-28 (°C) 02-00 (%) 41-30 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 46-34 (°C) 00-00 (%) 48-35 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 47-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-19 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 34-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 40-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 36-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 39-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-34 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-35 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
