AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-26

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 25, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (May 26, 2025)....
Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 25, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (May 26, 2025).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       47-31 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi              38-29 (°C) 01-00 (%)       40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               37-28 (°C) 02-00 (%)       41-30 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana              46-34 (°C) 00-00 (%)       48-35 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)       47-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         32-19 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       34-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar             38-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%)       40-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta               36-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       36-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           36-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       39-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur               46-34 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       48-35 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:16 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:41 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

weather weather report weather today Weather Karachi

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories