Sports

PCB announces Pakistan’s coaching staff for Bangladesh series

BR Web Desk Published 25 May, 2025 09:21pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the team management for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh, set to begin later this month in Lahore.

Mike Hesson, the former New Zealand head coach, will lead the side as head coach for the series. Hesson brings a wealth of experience to the role, having successfully coached international and franchise teams over the past decade.

The coaching panel features Hanif Malik as the batting coach, a former first-class cricketer known for his work in Pakistan’s domestic circuit. Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke has been named as the bowling coach, while Mohammad Masroor will serve as the fielding coach.

The support staff includes Cliffe Deacon as the team’s physiotherapist, Imran Ullah as the strength and conditioning coach, and Talha Ejaz as the performance analyst. Dr Wajid Ali Rafai will be the team doctor, and Muhammad Ehsan will take on duties as the team’s masseur.

The squad will be overseen by veteran cricket administrator Naveed Akram Cheema, who returns as team manager following previous stints with the national side during key international tours.

Security and media affairs for the squad will be managed by Irtaza Kumail and Syed Naeem Ahmed, respectively.

The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played on May 28 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The series marks a key phase in Pakistan’s preparation for upcoming international competitions.

