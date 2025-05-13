AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (3.76%)
Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 12:58pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and seasoned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the national team, effective from May 26.

In a statement, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decision follows a thorough evaluation of multiple applications received for the role.

“We look forward to his expertise and guidance in shaping the future of Pakistani cricket,” he said on X (formerly Twitter.)

Hesson, widely respected for his analytical approach and success with the New Zealand national team and various T20 franchises, is expected to bring strategic depth to Pakistan’s limited-overs setup ahead of a packed international calendar.

To further bolster the national side’s development framework, former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed has been appointed as Director of High Performance.

Hunt for new coach: Mike Hesson on PCB radar

The PCB said his role will complement Hesson’s appointment and focus on enhancing the country’s cricketing infrastructure and talent pipeline.

“Together, they will play a pivotal role in the evolution and success of Pakistan Cricket,” the board stated.

The appointments come as part of a broader effort by the PCB to streamline coaching and performance systems ahead of major international events, including the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

