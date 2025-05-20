AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
Sports

PCB invites applications for batting, bowling, and fielding coaches

BR Web Desk Published 20 May, 2025 05:48pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated the process to appoint new coaches for the national team, inviting applications for the roles of batting, bowling, fielding, and strength and conditioning coaches.

According to an advertisement issued by the PCB, the board is seeking qualified individuals to fill these four key coaching positions as part of its effort to strengthen the support staff for the national side.

Interested candidates have been asked to submit their applications by June 6, 2025.

This development comes shortly after the PCB appointed former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

Hesson, known for his strategic acumen and player development skills, is expected to play a pivotal role in building a strong backroom team to support Pakistan’s performance in all formats of the game.

PCB Mike Hesson Pakistan men cricket team bowling coach batting coach fielding coach

