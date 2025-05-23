AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators provide update on Hasan Nawaz’s injury

BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2025

Quetta Gladiators received a timely boost ahead of the PSL final as batter Hassan Nawaz has been declared fit to play.

Nawaz had twisted his ankle during a recent practice session, but his X-ray report has come back clear, confirming no serious injury.

Team officials confirmed that he is now fully fit and will be available for selection in the title clash.

Hasan has been key to Quetta’s successful PSL campaign so far. The 22-year-old thus far scored 323 runs in nine innings, including a century during the ongoing edition of the marquee league.

Quetta Gladiators will face Lahore Qalandars in the PSL final on Sunday, a much-anticipated showdown between two top-performing sides this season.

As part of their preparations, the Gladiators held a training session today at 6 PM at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the squad has been further strengthened with the arrival of all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and opening batter Finn Allen, both of whom reached Lahore earlier today and are expected to join the team for practice this evening.

With key players returning and fitness concerns resolved, Quetta are aiming to bring their A-game to the final.

Quetta Gladiators PSL 10 schedule Hasan Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators provide update on Hasan Nawaz’s injury

Pakistan ‘met all targets’, received board consensus for fund release: IMF

Iran sees hope for progress after US nuclear talks

Pakistan govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Lahore Qalandars thrash Islamabad United to qualify for PSL 10 final

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

Read more stories