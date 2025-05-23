PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators provide update on Hasan Nawaz’s injury

Quetta Gladiators received a timely boost ahead of the PSL final as batter Hassan Nawaz has been declared fit to play.

Nawaz had twisted his ankle during a recent practice session, but his X-ray report has come back clear, confirming no serious injury.

Team officials confirmed that he is now fully fit and will be available for selection in the title clash.

Hasan has been key to Quetta’s successful PSL campaign so far. The 22-year-old thus far scored 323 runs in nine innings, including a century during the ongoing edition of the marquee league.

Quetta Gladiators will face Lahore Qalandars in the PSL final on Sunday, a much-anticipated showdown between two top-performing sides this season.

As part of their preparations, the Gladiators held a training session today at 6 PM at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the squad has been further strengthened with the arrival of all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and opening batter Finn Allen, both of whom reached Lahore earlier today and are expected to join the team for practice this evening.

With key players returning and fitness concerns resolved, Quetta are aiming to bring their A-game to the final.