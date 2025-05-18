PSL 10: Hasan Nawaz’s heroics propel Quetta to thrilling win over Multan

Hasan Nawaz’s brilliant innings helped Quetta Gladiators clinch a thrilling two-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the final league fixture of HBL PSL 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Quetta secured the top spot on the points table with 15 points, while Multan concluded a disappointing campaign with just a single victory in 10 matches. The 2021 champions, who also featured in the last four PSL finals, failed to finish on a high.

Multan won the toss and opted to bat first, fielding overseas players Dilshan Madushanka and Peter Hatzoglou along with two development squad members—Jehanzeb Sultan and Humayun Altaf—who were given their debut on the big stage.

Batting first, Multan Sultans posted a competitive total of 185-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan fell early, bowled by Faheem Ashraf for just 4 runs. Jehanzeb Sultan, playing his maiden PSL game, partnered with Yasir Khan to add 52 runs for the second wicket. Jehanzeb scored 25 runs, including one six and two fours, while Yasir made 45 off 29 balls with six boundaries and two maximums.

Foreign stars rejoin Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 10 Islamabad leg

Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets, including Yasir, Jehanzeb, and Tayyab Tahir, who contributed a brisk 36 off 22 balls.

Late contributions from Aamir Barkai (21), Humayun Altaf (16), and Shahid Aziz (29) helped Multan reach 185. Barkai and Shahid added 35 runs for the seventh wicket.

In reply, Quetta got off to a solid start with openers Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafiq putting on 77 runs. Nafiq top-scored with 51 off 30 balls, hitting four sixes and five boundaries before being bowled by Shahid Aziz, who also dismissed Oshadha Fernando (7). Saud Shakeel made 18 before falling to Mohammad Hasnain.

Multan staged a mini-comeback, picking up three wickets for just 10 runs. Ubaid Shah sent back Dinesh Chandimal (17), while Hatzoglou bowled Danish Aziz for a duck, leaving Quetta struggling at 123-5.

A 36-run partnership between Hassan Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf steadied the chase, but Shahid Aziz struck again to remove Faheem (16), and Waseem Jr was run out in the same over. Shahid ended with figures of 3-29.

Needing 11 runs in the final over, Hassan Nawaz kept his cool and sealed the win with a six off the last ball bowled by Hasnain. He remained unbeaten on 67 off 38 deliveries, laced with six sixes and two fours.