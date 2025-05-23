Gold price per tola increases Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Friday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs351,000 after it gained Rs3,500 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,925 after rising by Rs3,000, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs347,500 after it lost Rs1,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Friday. The rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $35, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs38 to reach Rs3,466.