AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 05:35pm

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Friday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs351,000 after it gained Rs3,500 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,925 after rising by Rs3,000, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs347,500 after it lost Rs1,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Friday. The rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $35, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs38 to reach Rs3,466.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price commodities gold rates bullion Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold gold jewelry export

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories