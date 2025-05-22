AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2025 07:20pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs347,500 after it lost Rs1,900 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs297,925 after declining by Rs1,629, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs349,400 after it gained Rs6,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Thursday. The rate was at $3,291 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $19, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs38 to Rs3,428.

